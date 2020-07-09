Mandy Moore feels ''so grateful'' to be spending lockdown with her husband Taylor Goldsmith.

The 36-year-old actress has been spending more time at home than ever as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, and has said she feels blessed to be able to have ''unfettered time'' with her spouse, as they're usually both so busy.

She said: ''I'm just so grateful that I've been quarantined with someone that I like so much and I've learned so much about. I'm having this unfettered time to spend with my husband at home that I'll never get again.''

The 'This Is Us' star also admitted she has a tendency to have ''a real avoidance for being present sometimes,'' but says that lockdown has allowed her to ''relish'' that part of herself, because she doesn't need to follow a schedule.

She added to People magazine: ''But now I really relish it. I love waking up and having my routine, but being open to whatever the day is going to bring. Doesn't mean that we all don't have days where we're frustrated or feel a little bit more anxious, but I've tried to give myself the grace that I'd give other people way more easily.''

Meanwhile, the Dawes musician recently said he and Mandy have grown ''closer'' thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a social media post to mark her 36th birthday in April, Taylor wrote: ''April 10th. The birthday of the most incredible human being on the planet. These weird times have been challenges for all of us, but only she could turn it into an opportunity to get closer, to learn new things, to love each other more. To say I'm grateful would be the understatement of my life. Happy birthday @mandymooremm, I promise I'll change out of sweats someday. (sic)''