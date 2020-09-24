Mandy Moore is expecting her first child.

The 'This Is Us' star has revealed she and her husband Taylor Goldsmith will welcome a baby boy into the world in ''early 2021''.

Posting a series of pictures on Instagram, Mandy wrote: ''Baby Boy Goldsmith coming early 2021 (sic)''

The news comes as Mandy and Taylor have been spending more time together than ever amid the coronavirus pandemic, as they've both been stuck at home unable to go to work.

But the 36-year-old actress recently said she feels ''so grateful'' to be spending lockdown with the Dawes musician, adding she feels blessed to be able to have ''unfettered time'' with her spouse, as they're usually both so busy.

She said: ''I'm just so grateful that I've been quarantined with someone that I like so much and I've learned so much about. I'm having this unfettered time to spend with my husband at home that I'll never get again.''

The star also admitted she has a tendency to have ''a real avoidance for being present sometimes,'' but says that lockdown has allowed her to ''relish'' that part of herself, because she doesn't need to follow a schedule.

She added: ''But now I really relish it. I love waking up and having my routine, but being open to whatever the day is going to bring. Doesn't mean that we all don't have days where we're frustrated or feel a little bit more anxious, but I've tried to give myself the grace that I'd give other people way more easily.''

Meanwhile, Taylor recently said he and Mandy have grown ''closer'' thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a social media post to mark her 36th birthday in April, Taylor wrote: ''April 10th. The birthday of the most incredible human being on the planet. These weird times have been challenges for all of us, but only she could turn it into an opportunity to get closer, to learn new things, to love each other more. To say I'm grateful would be the understatement of my life. Happy birthday @mandymooremm, I promise I'll change out of sweats someday. (sic)''