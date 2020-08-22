Mandy Moore is ''hopeful'' for the future.

The 36-year-old actress agrees that 2020 has not been the best year amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but believes the last few months have been a ''long needed'' period of ''recalibration''.

Speaking to Parade magazine, she said: ''I'm hopeful! I feel like a lot of people look at 2020 and are ready to skip on over to 2021, and I totally understand that.

''But I think this period of recalibration was long needed and maybe couldn't have happened unless we found ourselves in the midst of a global pandemic and fight for racial justice and all these other pieces of the puzzle that are starting to coalesce.

''There's been this awakening in so many senses. I don't see things returning to the status quo, and that's good. We need change.''

The 'This is Us' actress has been spending time at home with her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, during the global health crisis, and recently said she feels ''so grateful'' to have him by her side.

She explained: ''I'm just so grateful that I've been quarantined with someone that I like so much and I've learned so much about. I'm having this unfettered time to spend with my husband at home that I'll never get again.''

Meanwhile, the Dawes musician recently said he and Mandy have grown ''closer'' thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a social media post to mark her 36th birthday in April, Taylor wrote: ''April 10th. The birthday of the most incredible human being on the planet. These weird times have been challenges for all of us, but only she could turn it into an opportunity to get closer, to learn new things, to love each other more. To say I'm grateful would be the understatement of my life. Happy birthday @mandymooremm, I promise I'll change out of sweats someday. (sic)''