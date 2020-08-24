Mandy Moore is ''excited'' to age.

The 36-year-old star is eager to embrace the ''wisdom and clarity'' that comes with age, adding that her 20s were ''the worst'' decade of her life.

Mandy explained: ''I'm excited about all the collective wisdom and clarity and giving less of a you-know-what as you get older.

''Already, the older I am, the more comfortable I get in my skin. You couldn't pay me money to go back to the last decade of my life. The 20s were the worst!''

Mandy released 'Silver Landings' - her first album in more than a decade - earlier this year.

And the brunette beauty is loving where she's at in her career.

The 'This Is Us' star told Parade magazine: ''I thought that phase of my life was over.

''Then my character singing on the show put me back in the recording studio, made me sing live in front of the crew. And I was like, 'I remember how to do this! It feels good!'''

Meanwhile, Mandy previously revealed she loved spending the coronavirus lockdown with her husband Taylor Goldsmith.

The actress welcomed spending ''unfettered time'' with her spouse, because they're usually both so busy.

Mandy - who married the singer in 2018 - said: ''I'm just so grateful that I've been quarantined with someone that I like so much and I've learned so much about.

''I'm having this unfettered time to spend with my husband at home that I'll never get again.''

Mandy also admitted to feeling less stressed than usual amid the lockdown.

She said: ''I really relish it.

''I love waking up and having my routine, but being open to whatever the day is going to bring.

''Doesn't mean that we all don't have days where we're frustrated or feel a little bit more anxious, but I've tried to give myself the grace that I'd give other people way more easily.''