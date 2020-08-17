Mandy Moore feels ''lucky'' to be married to Taylor Goldsmith.

The 'This Is Us' star took to Instagram on Sunday (16.08.20) to gush over her husband in honour of his 35th birthday, where she said she doesn't know what she ''did in a past life to deserve'' him, but knows it ''must have been something big''.

In a glowing tribute, Mandy wrote: ''I'm not sure what I did in a past life to deserve you but it must have been something big.

''You are undeniable.

''Your inherent light, humility, grace, humor, and compassion are contagious and I feel lucky to get the chance to bask in your goodness with outstretched arms.

Thank you for trusting me with your heart. Thank you for being the best travel companion, crossword puzzler, songwriting partner, pet parent, and my favorite person. 2020 has certainly been a wild ride but I really can't wait for what this next year will bring. Happy Birthday, T. I love you more than anything. (sic)''

The sweet post comes after Mandy, 36, said she felt ''so grateful'' to be spending the coronavirus lockdown with her husband, whom she married in 2018.

She said: ''I'm just so grateful that I've been quarantined with someone that I like so much and I've learned so much about. I'm having this unfettered time to spend with my husband at home that I'll never get again.''

Meanwhile, the Dawes musician recently said he and Mandy have grown ''closer'' thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a social media post to mark her 36th birthday in April, Taylor wrote: ''April 10th. The birthday of the most incredible human being on the planet. These weird times have been challenges for all of us, but only she could turn it into an opportunity to get closer, to learn new things, to love each other more. To say I'm grateful would be the understatement of my life. Happy birthday @mandymooremm, I promise I'll change out of sweats someday. (sic)''