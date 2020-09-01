Malika Haqq says maintaining her body since giving birth has been ''challenging''.

The 37-year-old reality star gave birth to her son Ace in March this year, and has acknowledged that whilst it has been a struggle to get back her pre-pregnancy body following the tot's birth, she's trying not to put too much pressure on herself because she knows it doesn't matter how long it takes to regain her figure.

She said: ''Postpartum can be very challenging; we have to be patient with ourselves, our bodies - as we are the givers of life. We spend nearly 10 months pregnant, and it's OK to take 10 months to get back to the best you.''

Malika is ''eating cleaner'' since welcoming her son - whom she has with her ex-partner O.T. Genasis - but admitted she found it tough to kick her cravings for sweet treats.

She added: ''Overall, I'm eating cleaner than ever now, because I had almost a year of learning to eat well during pregnancy. I still have my treats here and there because even non-pregnant Malika will always crave the good stuff!

''Breaking my pregnancy habit of eating whatever I crave, like high-sugar cereals in the middle of the night, has been my biggest struggle.''

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star has taken to drinking a glass of water every morning to help keep her ''balanced throughout the day'', and is also putting an emphasis on exercise.

In a blog post for Kourtney Kardashian's Poosh website, she wrote: ''Before I have my coffee or tea, I get a head start on drinking water first thing in the morning. This has helped boost my hydration and digestion, keeping me balanced throughout the day.

''Cardio has definitely been essential to getting stubborn weight off. Fresh air is always helpful with putting a baby to sleep and also keeping mommy awake ... walk, walk, walk!''