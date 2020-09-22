Malika Haqq says co-parenting is a ''journey''.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star has six-month-old son Ace with her ex-partner O.T. Genasis, and has said the pair are doing their best to co-parent their son, but believes Ace is the only person who can decide if they're doing a good job.

She said: ''Co-parenting is a journey. The person that will decide if it was a success is Ace.''

And although co-parenting isn't always easy, Malika is happier than ever with her little boy, even if she thinks he's growing up too fast.

Speaking about milestones Ace has already passed - including teething - she added: ''I'm not OK. It's too soon for me, but I'm doing everything that I can to keep him comfortable, including letting him chew on me when it hurts.''

Malika, 37, also insisted she has no ''expectations'' when it comes to Ace's personality, but said she wants to teach him to ''eliminate fear''.

She explained: ''It hinders most and has done the same to me in the past. I think the gift ... will be me learning and helping him confidently become who he is meant to be.''

The beauty is ''inspired'' by her son, and wants to include him in her future work projects, following her recent Mama Malika collection that launched with Naked Wardrobe.

She told Us Weekly magazine: ''I'm truly inspired by the idea of doing things I call work that still include my son. I am watching Ace grow daily and it is a blessing to see life through his eyes. What I respect the most about my baby, that he probably doesn't even understand yet, is that he sparked a fire in me that I didn't have before.''

Malika's co-parenting comments come after a recent episode of 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' - which she guest stars on as she's best friends with Khloe Kardashian - showed the beauty complaining that O.T. had been ''no help'' in getting Ace's nursery set up ahead of birth in March this year.

She told Khloe during the episode which aired last week: ''I just need to get a handyman here to put his crib together because his dad doesn't do stuff like that.''