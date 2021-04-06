Artist:
Song title: Titans ft. Sia & Labrinth
Year: 2021
Genre(s): Electronic, Dance

Electronic trio Major Lazer have joined forces with Sia and Labrinth for a new song entitled 'Titans', which now comes alongside a trippy, sci-fi inspired video with animations, puppets and giant, Godzilla-esque monsters. 

Directed by Ernest Desumbila, the video sees Major Lazer, and their puppet friends Sia and Labrinth, on a mission to defeat some monstrous titans, with the storyline giving nods to popular sci-fi franchises like 'Star Wars', 'Alien', 'Jurassic Park', 'King Kong' and 'Godzilla'.

It's the first track from 'Music is the Weapon Reloaded' - the deluxe edition of Major Lazer's fourth studio album 'Music Is the Weapon' which dropped in October 2020. 

It was the follow-up to 2015's 'Peace Is The Mission', and the 'Reloaded' edition features four other new tracks: 'Pra te Machucar' with Ludmilla featuring ÀTTØØXXÁ and Suku Ward, 'Diplomatico' featuring Guaynaa, 'C'est cuit' featuring Aya Nakamura and Swae Lee, and 'Hands Up' featuring Moonchild Sanelly and Morena Leraba.

Meanwhile, Sia and Labrinth have previously been working with each other alongside Diplo in a project called LSD, having dropped the supergroup's debut album 'Labrinth, Sia & Diplo Present... LSD' in 2019. 

