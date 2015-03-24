Posted on 25 March 2015

'Game Of Thrones' star Maisie Williams smiled and waved at awaiting photographers and fans as she arrived outside the ABC studios in Los Angeles ahead of her appearance on the TV show 'Jimmy Kimmel Live', wearing a Kate Spade NY green and white flower patterned top and shorts ensemble.

The 17-year-old actress recently appeared at the 'Game Of Thrones' season five premiere, held at the San Francisco Opera House. The season is set to air on April 12th 2015, and will be followed by a confirmed sixth season later on.

