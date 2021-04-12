Maisie Williams has been turned into a digital avatar as part of her new role as Global Sustainability Ambassador at H&M.

The 23-year-old actress is working with the high street chain to transform the fashion industry and help them achieve their goal of

"only using recycled or other sustainably sourced materials by 2030".

The former 'Game of Thrones' star' main job will be appearing in both the virtual and physical world by encouraging the "remaking and recycling of unwanted garments– in a united effort to close the loop in fashion".

The British star's digital likeness is called Avatar Maisie and was created by 3D animators at Goodbye Kansas Studio.

Avatar Maisie is set to debut in a launch film, while the actress and environmentalist herself will be "engaging with H&M customers and inspiring" change throughout 2021.

In a statement, Maisie said: "I am excited to finally share the news of my partnership with H&M as Global Sustainability Ambassador and cannot wait for you all to see what we have been working on. In this role, I will be working closely with experts within H&M to drive sustainability initiatives and shape the path towards an accessible and circular fashion future. The long-term goal is to use 100 percent recycled or other sustainably sourced materials for textiles across the full H&M Group brands by 2030. It’s time to take action and create more viable production circuits in fashion to protect our planet for the next generation."

On April 13, the first-ever 'Animal Crossing: New Horizons' clothing recycling station will be launched.

H&M has partnered with the hit Nintendo game to launch the H&M Looop Island in the social simulation game.

Sharing the same name as H&M’s recently launched garment recycling machine, "which takes old clothes and recycles them into new ones", players can recycle their gaming outfits for new ones while exploring the sustainable island.

What's more, gamers will have the chance to meet 'Animal Crossing' fan Maisie at Looop Island with the team at H&M to learn more about recycling and their goal.

Pascal Brun, Global Sustainability Manager H&M, added: "Being part of this initiative together with Maisie Williams to drive for change within the fashion industry by encouraging our customers and fans to resume, remake and recycle unwanted garments, is something we at H&M are very ambitious about. The future of fashion needs to look different, and we want to be a part of this solution."