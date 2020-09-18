Maisie Williams has always felt like an ''outsider'' in the acting industry.
The 'Game of Thrones' star - who has been open about her battle with imposter syndrome - admits there have been times where she has ''overthought'' and wondered whether she should be doing the job she is.
She shared of her feelings: ''I'd never trained to be an actor and because I started when I was really young, I didn't really feel I was in the acting crowd. I've definitely felt like an outsider. I think even being an actress for over a decade now, I still have imposter syndrome. Where you're asking yourself, 'Oh, is this really what I'm supposed to be doing? Am I actually going to do this for the rest of my life?' Maybe I should just stop overthinking everything and start just doing you, right? But instead I'm sitting in my bed, thinking, 'Maybe no one wants me. Maybe I shouldn't go out, maybe I shouldn't leave the house.'''
And the 23-year-old actress credits getting a good group of friends for helping her through her negative feelings and allowing her to feel ''normal''.
Speaking about having a group of friends, she added: ''I felt I was doing something that other people were doing my age and I felt normal for the first time. I fitted somewhere, and I guess that was just a really amazing moment for me, because I'd always felt like I was outside looking in. I just wanted to allow myself to be freer. I used to be just so neurotic and overthink everything.''
And Maisie wishes her younger self knew herself better.
Asked what advice she'd give herself, she told Glamour magazine: ''She would probably say, 'You don't know anything. Shut up. You don't know me.'''
