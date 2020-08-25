Maisie Williams says it wasn't ''healthy'' for her to watch 'Game of Thrones' t the end because it ''consumed'' her life so much.
The actress played Arya Stark in the HBO fantasy series but she refused to watch the final series as it was ''massive'' and it ''consumed'' her life.
Speaking on The Late Late Show with James Corden, she said: ''The show was so massive at that point, it is not healthy to be online or to watch it, or any of those things. Like it really, it just consumed so much of my life for 10 years, and then this episode was just like everything that my character had been working for, and it was like the ultimate ending for her. Biggest 10 years of my life. The biggest 10 years of television. And it's just, it's too much to think about. So I just sort of zoned out. I had to just switch off from it.''
Maisie previously admitted she was ''so happy'' with the show's ending.
The 23-year-old actress said: ''We had such a blast. We loved it. I was so happy with my ending, and it was just a beautiful end to a decade of my life.
''I couldn't be happier with it, honestly. I used to walk down the street and every single person that would recognise me, the only thing they'd ever want to know is like, 'Tell me what happens in the next season' like 'Did Jon Snow really die? Are you going to be blind forever?' All things I just couldn't talk about.''
Maisie had previously revealed how she took a short break from acting following the end of 'Game of Thrones' and was enjoying having some space to ''figure out some other things'' that she enjoys.
