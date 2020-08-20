Maisie Williams was ''so happy'' with the 'Game of Thrones' ending.
The 23-year-old actress - who played Arya Stark in the HBO fantasy series - was thrilled with the ending of the show, despite fans' reservations about how the final series played out.
Speaking on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, she said: ''We had such a blast. We loved it. I was so happy with my ending, and it was just a beautiful end to a decade of my life. I couldn't be happier with it, honestly. I used to walk down the street and every single person that would recognise me, the only thing they'd ever want to know is like, 'Tell me what happens in the next season' like 'Did Jon Snow really die? Are you going to be blind forever?' All things I just couldn't talk about.''
Meanwhile, Maisie previously revealed how she took a short break from acting following the end of 'Game of Thrones' and was enjoying having some space to ''figure out some other things'' that she enjoys.
She said: ''In the beginning, I was like; obviously I'm going to be doing this for the rest of my life. Now that I've been given some time off, it's not like I'm never going to act again, but I'm just trying to figure out some other things that I enjoy. I don't want to sign another 10-year contract for a while. A lot of TV is incredible right now but those shooting schedules are just wild. At the moment, I'm just reading a lot and figuring out what's out there. I'd love to be able to tell you exactly what it is I want to do next, but I'm still trying to figure that out myself.''
