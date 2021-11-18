Maisie Williams has teamed up with Coperni on a collection of bags made from apple leather.

The 'Game of Thrones' star and environmental activist has joined forces with the independent French luxury fashion brand on the all-new Crossbody Swipe Bag in Silver and Forest, and the Crossbody Mini Swipe Bag, which is available in Silver and Berry colourways.

The 24-year-old actress-and-filmmaker hopes that their fruity cruelty-free alternative to leather inspires other brands to be more sustainable, as well as shoppers.

She said in a statement: "Coperni and I have been quietly working on our collaboration for some time and I’m so proud and excited to finally share what we have created together! The bags are made from apple leather and I hope will inspire more people to both shop and produce with materials that contribute towards a more sustainable future."

Each bag has a removable crossbody strap and they come with five customisable metal pins inspired by fruit labels.

The Coperni designers Arnaud Vaillant and Sebastien Meyer said: "Maisie is a real inspiration. From her personality to her various commitments, she is the voice of a generation. Actress, filmmaker, producer, environmentalist. She embodies the strong values of a diverse, innovative and responsible future. It was extremely stimulating to co-create these sustainable and playful Coperni bags together!"

A press release states that: "Creatively, Maisie and Coperni were attracted to the representation of apples throughout pop culture and art and built references around folkloric tales. Similarly, they were inspired by textures from the natural world including tree moss and the forest floor, the most distinctive feature of a forest ecosystem. "

Maisie was photographed in Paris by Gorka Postigo and styled by Helena Tejedor for the campaign images.

The Crossbody Swipe Bag is priced at €595.00, and the Crossbody Mini Swipe Bag comes in at €495.00.

Maisie Williams x Coperni is available for pre-order globally now via coperniparis.com