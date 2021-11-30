Maggie Gyllenhaal's 'The Lost Daughter' has won the most prizes at the Gotham Awards that were held on Monday (29.11.21) in New York.
'The Lost Daughter' has dominated the Gotham Awards.
Maggie Gyllenhaal's drama film won four awards, including the top prize of best feature at the ceremony which took place in New York on Monday night (29.11.21).
The Netflix movie also won gongs for Best Screenplay with Maggie taking home the Breakthrough Director prize and Olivia Colman winning for Outstanding Lead Performance in a joint award with Frankie Faison for 'The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain'.
Maggie said in her acceptance speech: "It's expensive to make movies. Movies cost a lot of money. You can write them, but someone's got to make them.
"So then the question becomes, what is valuable? And is it high art? And is it appealing to men? To see women that actually look like their wives or their sisters and their mothers up on screen? I think the lineup of films being celebrated here tonight says, 'Yeah, it f*****' is."
Netflix also enjoyed a successful evening on the TV front as 'Squid Game' won the prize for Breakthrough Long Form series with Apple's 'CODA' taking home wins in Best Supporting Performance and Breakthrough Performer for Troy Kotsur and Emilia Jones respectively.
The full list of winners at the Gotham Awards 2021:
Best Feature:
'The Lost Daughter'
Best Documentary Feature:
'Flee'
Best International Feature:
'Drive My Car'
Bingham Ray Breakthrough Director Award:
Maggie Gyllenhaal for 'The Lost Daughter'
Best Screenplay:
'The Lost Daughter' - Maggie Gyllenhaal
Outstanding Lead Performance:
Olivia Colman in 'The Lost Daughter' and Frankie Faison in 'The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain'
Outstanding Supporting Performance:
Troy Kotsur in 'CODA'
Breakthrough Performer:
Emilia Jones in 'CODA'
Outstanding Performance In A New Series:
Ethan Hawke in 'The Good Lord Bird' and Thuso Mbedu in 'The Underground Railroad'
Breakthrough Series - Long Form:
'Squid Game'
Breakthrough Series - Short Form:
'Reservation Dogs'
Breakthrough Nonfiction Series:
'Philly D.A.'
Jury Award for Ensemble Performance:
'The Harder They Fall'
