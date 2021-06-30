Mads Mikkelsen "enjoys" being perceived as a bad boy in Hollywood after playing antagonists in films such as 'Casino Royale'.
Mads Mikkelsen "enjoys" being cast as a bad boy in Hollywood.
The 55-year-old actor is renowned for playing villains in the 'James Bond' flick 'Casino Royale' and the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) project 'Doctor Strange' but is comfortable with being seen as the bad guy as European audiences have a different view of him.
Mads said: "I enjoy it. Also, I have a different world that's called Europe that has definitely seen me with different eyes throughout my career!
"So I'm not starving ... I've never been starving in the sense of like, 'Oh, why do people always see me this way?' I think, actually, I've been seen by numerous people with very different eyes.
"So I embrace it. If the alternative is not to do anything in America, I take it!"
Mads also reflected on the blockbusters he has starred and suggested that he is a "little amazed" by the success he has enjoyed during his acting career.
in an interview with the Metro newspaper, he said: "I am a little amazed.
"They all are, in their own rights, individual pieces of art but also part of the pop culture, which is a combination that is wonderful. I never saw it coming, I had no idea it would happen to me."
Mads plays the role of Martin in his new movie 'Another Round', which follows a group of friends who experiment with binge drinking to make their lives better, and confessed that it was a "test" portraying a drunk on screen.
The star said: "It's always been a test for an actor.
"Hiding it is the secret. Going further and doing the Charlie Chaplin drunk, where it's just all over the place, that's very risky."
Ed Sheeran channels a kind of vampire Joker in the video for his new electronic single ‘Bad Habits’; a song taken from his forthcoming album...
On the 25th June 1984 Prince released an album that would super-charge his popularity and elevate his status beyond imagination.
The rumour is that the two bands will be joining forces soon...
Noel Gallagher reckons no-one likes a do-gooder. He’s so wrong.
David Bowie fans across the globe have something very special to celebrate today as it has just been announced that the worlds's first David Bowie...
In a recent open letter to the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, major players in the UK music industry, including Sir Mick Jagger, Sir Paul McCartney...
Megan Thee Stallion pulls no punches and is unapologetically outspoken on her latest single, 'Thot S**t'.
With the tagline "A Star Wars Story", this first spin-off from the saga isn't actually...
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story is a standalone Star Wars film which acts as...
As Guardians of the Galaxy did two years ago, this action romp comes at the...
Before Doctor Strange was ever brought into existence, the man behind the hero was a...
The Galaxy is on the brink of a major war being won by dangerous rulers...
We all know the story of Luke Skywalker and the legendary Jedi and rebels who...
Stephen Strange is one of the most talented neurosurgeons in the world, he's still relatively...
In the 1870s, Danish settlers travelled to the US following a brutal war with Germany....