Mads Mikkelsen has described the 'Indiana Jones 5' script as "everything I wished it to be".

The 55-year-old actor will star in the latest movie in the action franchise in an undisclosed role and was full of praise for the screenplay and also took the opportunity to re-watch Steven Spielberg's first movie in the series, 'Raiders of the Lost Ark'.

Quizzed on his reaction to joining the 'Indiana Jones' franchise, Mads said: "I'm very, very excited about it ... I re-watched 'Raiders of the Lost Ark' the other day, it is so well-done and so charming, and it's such great storytelling.

"So yes it's a great honour to be part of that franchise that I grew up with ... I'm in a lucky position where they let me read the script before. And yes, it was everything I wished it to be, so that was just great."

Mads will star alongside Harrison Ford - who is reprising his role as the titular daredevil archaeologist for a fifth time - and 'Fleabag' star Phoebe Waller-Bridge in the new flick, which sees James Mangold take over from Spielberg behind the camera, and hinted that he could have some fun with his character.

The 'Another Round' star told Collider: "I do think I'm invited to create a character, I think that everybody wants that. That's why the pick certain actors that they think can come up with certain things, and it will be a collaboration as it always is.

"Interesting enough, again a little like 'Riders of Justice', there is kind of a genre mix in 'Indiana Jones' always. There is something that is a little larger-than-life, almost back to the 30s with a Peter Lorre kind of feel, and then you have Indiana Jones who kind of is a straight man.

"But he does produce a lot of funny and interesting things, but there are different character genres in some of those films."