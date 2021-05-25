Mads Mikkelsen is always looking to play "fresh" villains.

The 55-year-old actor has played antagonists in movies such as the 'James Bond' flick 'Casino Royale' and the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) project 'Doctor Strange' and takes parts if he can bring a new perspective to the table.

Mads said: "Well, it's gotta be fresh and new, or just a slight angle. There are many different things you can do in your life. Somebody said there's only seven stories in history, and so it is with characters. You always overlap somehow. The genre might be different, so the approach will be slightly different."

The 'Another Round' star explained that he is grateful to be typecast as a villain as it gives him the chance to work.

He told Collider: "I'm not concerned with that at all ... I would be concerned if I wasn't working at all, so I'm just really grateful that it's happening."

Mads is also set to step into the role of Gellert Grindelwald for the upcoming third 'Fantastic Beasts' film after Johnny Depp exited the series and has suggested it would be "creative suicide" to replicate the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' actor's take on the character.

He said: "Nobody's interested in me going there and trying to copy anything. That would be creative suicide immediately, especially when it's been done before and masterfully. So, everyone's expecting us to find a different path."

However, the 'Hannibal' star acknowledges there needs to be a link between his and Depp's portrayals.

Mikkelsen said: "Having said that, we need a bridge between what he did and what I'm gonna do, so these bridges, you have to find together, whether it's a certain look, whether it's a certain attitude in certain situations, but you have to make it your own. Anything else would be plainly just creatively stupid."