Mads Mikkelsen says that he always looks to play "fresh" villains having gained a reputation for playing antagonists on the big screen.
Mads Mikkelsen is always looking to play "fresh" villains.
The 55-year-old actor has played antagonists in movies such as the 'James Bond' flick 'Casino Royale' and the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) project 'Doctor Strange' and takes parts if he can bring a new perspective to the table.
Mads said: "Well, it's gotta be fresh and new, or just a slight angle. There are many different things you can do in your life. Somebody said there's only seven stories in history, and so it is with characters. You always overlap somehow. The genre might be different, so the approach will be slightly different."
The 'Another Round' star explained that he is grateful to be typecast as a villain as it gives him the chance to work.
He told Collider: "I'm not concerned with that at all ... I would be concerned if I wasn't working at all, so I'm just really grateful that it's happening."
Mads is also set to step into the role of Gellert Grindelwald for the upcoming third 'Fantastic Beasts' film after Johnny Depp exited the series and has suggested it would be "creative suicide" to replicate the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' actor's take on the character.
He said: "Nobody's interested in me going there and trying to copy anything. That would be creative suicide immediately, especially when it's been done before and masterfully. So, everyone's expecting us to find a different path."
However, the 'Hannibal' star acknowledges there needs to be a link between his and Depp's portrayals.
Mikkelsen said: "Having said that, we need a bridge between what he did and what I'm gonna do, so these bridges, you have to find together, whether it's a certain look, whether it's a certain attitude in certain situations, but you have to make it your own. Anything else would be plainly just creatively stupid."
Asleep In The Back is less claustrophobic than some of Elbow's other material, it doesn't envelope you and wrap you up, there is still wriggle room...
Put down the weight-loss smoothie and indulge in some carbs.
We all need to listen to Billie right now.
As 'normal life' seems to be a few steps closer, as the first experimental music events take place, and as everyone gears up for a summer of...
April 2021 may have been one of the coldest in 60 years, but there were still enough hot releases to warm our hearts and fuel our fires.
The Weeknd, DaBaby, Pop Smoke and Gabby Barrett land multiple nominations.
As a new, vital, immediate and pivotal era in music was just about to break, AC/DC signed a record deal that would see them launch their incredible...
A birth certificate blunder of epic proportions.
With the tagline "A Star Wars Story", this first spin-off from the saga isn't actually...
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story is a standalone Star Wars film which acts as...
As Guardians of the Galaxy did two years ago, this action romp comes at the...
Before Doctor Strange was ever brought into existence, the man behind the hero was a...
The Galaxy is on the brink of a major war being won by dangerous rulers...
We all know the story of Luke Skywalker and the legendary Jedi and rebels who...
Stephen Strange is one of the most talented neurosurgeons in the world, he's still relatively...
In the 1870s, Danish settlers travelled to the US following a brutal war with Germany....