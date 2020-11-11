Mads Mikkelsen is being lined up to replace Johnny Depp as Grindelwald, according to a report.
Mads Mikkelsen is reportedly in talks to replace Johnny Depp as Grindelwald in 'Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 3'.
The 54-year-old actor is director David Yates‘ top choice to replace the Hollywood star - who recently resigned from the role - in the film franchise.
Mads has already held talks with Warner Bros. about the project and the studio is eager to strike a deal as quickly as possible, with production work on the film having already started, according to Deadline.
Depp, 57, has in fact already filmed a scene as Grindelwald.
However, the movie star recently announced his exit from the franchise following his libel case in London.
He said: "I wish to let you know that I have been asked to resign by Warner Bros from my role as Grindelwald in 'Fantastic Beasts' and I have respected and agreed to that request."
Warner Bros. subsequently confirmed its intention to recast the role.
Work on the film was actually scheduled to begin in March, but it had to be pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic.
In the end, filming finally started in September amid safety measures.
Meanwhile, Mads previously admitted he's happy to go to extreme lengths for the sake of a movie.
The actor has suffered all kinds of injuries while working on film projects, but it's not a big issue for him.
He said: "Honestly, I don’t care about challenges. A lot of the films I have done have become crazy challenges. But that’s not what I’m looking for. I can easily strip naked and try to climb Mount Everest tomorrow, if I wanted to have a challenge. I don’t find it interesting in film, that’s more like a personal project.
"But if it does take me to be naked and climb Mount Everest, if that would make a better film, that’s what we do."
Machine Gun Kelly strays into the pop-punk culture of the mid-2000s with the video for his track 'Forget Me Too' featuring Halsey and Blink-182's...
We're not really sure what we were expecting from Filipino-British singer-songwriter Beabadoobee's debut studio album Fake It Flowers, but it...
In what is probably one of the greatest internet diss tracks of all time, Larray Merritt takes aim at all the YouTube and TikTok stars who have been...
It's impossible not to feel for Justin Bieber after watching the video for his latest single 'Lonely' performed with producer Benny Blanco.
For what is possibly the best queer anthem of the year, King Princess unveils a brand new video starring an AI version of herself.
With the tagline "A Star Wars Story", this first spin-off from the saga isn't actually...
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story is a standalone Star Wars film which acts as...
As Guardians of the Galaxy did two years ago, this action romp comes at the...
Before Doctor Strange was ever brought into existence, the man behind the hero was a...
The Galaxy is on the brink of a major war being won by dangerous rulers...
We all know the story of Luke Skywalker and the legendary Jedi and rebels who...
Stephen Strange is one of the most talented neurosurgeons in the world, he's still relatively...
In the 1870s, Danish settlers travelled to the US following a brutal war with Germany....