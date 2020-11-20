Mads Mikkelsen is "waiting for a phone call" about 'Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them 3'.

The 54-year-old actor was recently reported to be the frontrunner to replace Johnny Depp as Gellart Grindelwald in the next installment of the wizarding saga, and despite claims he had already held talks with Warner Bros. about the project, the 'Chaos Walking' star insisted its just a rumour.

Asked about the speculation, he told told IGN: "Oh, that is on the rumour basis as we speak. So I know as much as you do from the newspapers. So I'm waiting for that phone call."

Johnny had already filmed a scene for the movie, but subsequently announced his exit from the franchise after losing his libel case in London.

He said: "I wish to let you know that I have been asked to resign by Warner Bros from my role as Grindelwald in 'Fantastic Beasts' and I have respected and agreed to that request."

Warner Bros. subsequently confirmed its intention to recast the role.

Work on the film was actually scheduled to begin in March, but it had to be pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In the end, filming finally started in September amid safety measures.

Meanwhile, Mads previously admitted he's happy to go to extreme lengths for the sake of a movie.

The actor has suffered all kinds of injuries while working on film projects, but it's not a big issue for him.

He said: "Honestly, I don’t care about challenges. A lot of the films I have done have become crazy challenges. But that’s not what I’m looking for. I can easily strip naked and try to climb Mount Everest tomorrow, if I wanted to have a challenge. I don’t find it interesting in film, that’s more like a personal project.

"But if it does take me to be naked and climb Mount Everest, if that would make a better film, that’s what we do."