Mads Mikkelsen is "waiting for a phone call" about 'Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them 3' and insisted claims he will take over as Gellart Grindelwald from Johnny Depp are just "rumours".
Mads Mikkelsen is "waiting for a phone call" about 'Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them 3'.
The 54-year-old actor was recently reported to be the frontrunner to replace Johnny Depp as Gellart Grindelwald in the next installment of the wizarding saga, and despite claims he had already held talks with Warner Bros. about the project, the 'Chaos Walking' star insisted its just a rumour.
Asked about the speculation, he told told IGN: "Oh, that is on the rumour basis as we speak. So I know as much as you do from the newspapers. So I'm waiting for that phone call."
Johnny had already filmed a scene for the movie, but subsequently announced his exit from the franchise after losing his libel case in London.
He said: "I wish to let you know that I have been asked to resign by Warner Bros from my role as Grindelwald in 'Fantastic Beasts' and I have respected and agreed to that request."
Warner Bros. subsequently confirmed its intention to recast the role.
Work on the film was actually scheduled to begin in March, but it had to be pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic.
In the end, filming finally started in September amid safety measures.
Meanwhile, Mads previously admitted he's happy to go to extreme lengths for the sake of a movie.
The actor has suffered all kinds of injuries while working on film projects, but it's not a big issue for him.
He said: "Honestly, I don’t care about challenges. A lot of the films I have done have become crazy challenges. But that’s not what I’m looking for. I can easily strip naked and try to climb Mount Everest tomorrow, if I wanted to have a challenge. I don’t find it interesting in film, that’s more like a personal project.
"But if it does take me to be naked and climb Mount Everest, if that would make a better film, that’s what we do."
Since returning to his musical ventures in 2013, the former Reuben vocalist has become a valuable member of the British alt-rock scene.
Listen to Little Suspicions' debut single 'Wasting All My Time'.
Machine Gun Kelly strays into the pop-punk culture of the mid-2000s with the video for his track 'Forget Me Too' featuring Halsey and Blink-182's...
We're not really sure what we were expecting from Filipino-British singer-songwriter Beabadoobee's debut studio album Fake It Flowers, but it...
In what is probably one of the greatest internet diss tracks of all time, Larray Merritt takes aim at all the YouTube and TikTok stars who have been...
It's impossible not to feel for Justin Bieber after watching the video for his latest single 'Lonely' performed with producer Benny Blanco.
For what is possibly the best queer anthem of the year, King Princess unveils a brand new video starring an AI version of herself.
'Electric Ladyland' was released on this day (October 16th) in 1968.
With the tagline "A Star Wars Story", this first spin-off from the saga isn't actually...
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story is a standalone Star Wars film which acts as...
As Guardians of the Galaxy did two years ago, this action romp comes at the...
Before Doctor Strange was ever brought into existence, the man behind the hero was a...
The Galaxy is on the brink of a major war being won by dangerous rulers...
We all know the story of Luke Skywalker and the legendary Jedi and rebels who...
Stephen Strange is one of the most talented neurosurgeons in the world, he's still relatively...
In the 1870s, Danish settlers travelled to the US following a brutal war with Germany....