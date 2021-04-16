Mads Mikkelsen will star with Harrison Ford and Phoebe Waller-Bridge in 'Indiana Jones 5'.
Mads Mikkelsen has joined the cast of 'Indiana Jones 5'.
The 55-year-old actor will star alongside Harrison Ford and Phoebe Waller-Bridge in the latest installment in the iconic film series.
Harrison will reprise the role of the legendary archaeologist but information about the roles Phoebe and Mads will play is being kept under wraps, as are plot details.
James Mangold is taking over from Steven Spielberg as director with the legendary filmmaker stepping back into a producing role. Although John Williams, who has worked on every score in the series including the famous theme, is returning to compose the music.
It is hoped that production on the film will begin this summer ahead of its slated release in July 2022.
'Indiana Jones' marks another major franchise role for Mads, who has taken over the role of Gellert Grindewald from Johnny Depp in the 'Fantastic Beasts' films after the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star left the franchise after losing his libel case against The Sun newspaper - who branded him a "wife-beater" due to allegations about his marriage to Amber Heard.
The 'Casino Royale' star previously explained how he doesn't want to "completely detach" from Depp's performance as the character but is also looking to build a "bridge" between their respective portrayals.
Mads said: "Well it’s going to be me, so that’s a difference. This is the tricky part. We’re still working it out. There has to be a bridge between what Johnny did and what I’m going to do. And at the same time, I also have to make it my own.
"But also we have to find a few links [to the previous version of the character] and some bridges so it doesn’t completely detach from what he’s already masterfully achieved."
