P!nk has been named the most played female artist of the 21st Century in the UK.

Ahead of National Album Day this Saturday (16.10.21), which puts the spotlight on women, music licensing firm PPL has pulled together music usage and airplay data from UK radio stations and television channels to unveil the top 20 female artists.

And the 42-year-old pop megastar - who has earned 13 Platinum awards in the UK and was honoured with the Outstanding Contribution to Music prize at the 2019 BRIT Awards - came out on top.

In second place, is the Queen of Pop herself, Madonna, with Katy Perry, Rihanna, Lady GaGa, Adele, Beyoncé, Kylie Minogue, Little Mix, and the late Whitney Houston rounding out the top 10.

Kylie, who is also a National Album Day ambassador this year, said: “It’s such an honour to be one of the UK's most played female artists of the 21st century and to be in such great company.

“It’s mind-blowing to me and I’m so touched to know my music is continuing to be enjoyed by so many people!”

Peter Leathem, chief executive Officer at PPL, said: “National Album Day is a fantastic platform to showcase the importance of the album format and PPL is proud to be part of the celebrations this year with our chart of the century’s most played female artists. This chart brings together an incredible array of talent who have recorded some of the UK’s favourite music, including a number of the biggest and most influential albums of all time.”

Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, Christina Aguilera, Diana Ross, and Ariana Grande also made the Top 20.

National Album Day is presented in association with BBC Sounds and Bowers & Wilkins.

The full Top 20 is:

1. P!nk

2. Madonna

3. Katy Perry

4. Rihanna

5. Lady Gaga

6. Adele

7. Beyoncé

8. Kylie Minogue

9. Little Mix

10. Whitney Houston

11. Taylor Swift

12. Sugababes

13. Kelly Clarkson

14. Dua Lipa

15. Ellie Goulding

16. Christina Aguilera

17. Diana Ross

18. Jess Glynne

19. Rita Ora

20. Ariana Grande