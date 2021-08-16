Record label Italians Do It Better is celebrating Madonna's birthday today (16.08.21) with the release of a 20-track covers LP.
A Madonna covers album has been released to mark the Queen of Pop's 63rd birthday (16.08.21).
Record label Italians Do It Better, which shares a name with the slogan on the t-shirt the 'Holiday' hitmaker wore in the music video for 1986's 'Papa Don't Preach', asked 19 artists from 10 different countries to record a rendition of their favourite Madonna track for the 20-song tribute compilation.
Label President Megan Louise asked every artist: "If you could cover your favorite Madonna song...What would it be?"
The record includes electro-pop duo Club Intl's (Johnny Jewel and John Eatherly) take on 'Lucky Star', with production from Max Kamins, the son of Mark Kamins, the New York DJ who helped break Madonna in the early 80s'.
Max said: "Dance music was the soundtrack of my early childhood. Working on 'Lucky Star' reconnected me not only to my father, but also reminded me that a good song is timeless."
Johnny has executive produced the LP, which also includes Glume's cover of 'Material Girl', Joon's version of 'Papa Don't Preach', Desire's take of 'Angel', and Italo Disco star Sally Shapiro's rendition of 'Holiday'.
The full album is available on most streaming services now.
The track-listing is for 'Italians Do It Better' is:
1. Joon - 'Papa Don't Preach'
2. Desire - 'Angel'
3. Sally Shapiro - 'Holiday'
4. Dlina Volny - 'Hollywood'
5. Farah - 'Gang Bang'
6. MOTHERMARY - 'Like A Virgin'
7. Club Intl - 'Lucky Star'
8. Love Object - 'Frozen'
9. Orion - 'Into The Groove'
10. Number One Popstar - 'Hung Up'
11. Double Mixte - 'La Isla Bonita'
12. Juno Francis - 'Beautiful Stranger'
13. Glume - 'Material Girl'
14. In Mirrors - 'Addicted To Your Love'
15. Causeway - 'Crazy For You'
16. Jorja Chalmers - 'Justify My Love'
17. MOTHERMARY - 'Like A Prayer'
18. Pink Gloves - 'What It Feels Like For A Girl'
19. Lou Rebecca - 'Burning Up'
20. Bark Bark Disco - 'Borderline'
