Madonna is set to return with an Afrobeats version of megahit 'Frozen'.

The Queen of Pop has teamed up with 26-year-old Nigerian star Fireboy DML on the new rendition of her popular 1998 track, which is released on Thursday (03.03.22), with the pair set to drop a music video soon.

The 63-year-old music icon took to Instagram this week to share a series of racy snaps from the set of the promo, including one of Fireboy with his hands wrapped around the 'Like a Virgin' hitmaker's waist and another of Madonna showing off her butt in fishnets and a barely-there dress.

The post was captioned: "Frozen Remix song and video featuring @fireboydml. Music drops March 3rd……… Video soon after! #frozen (sic)"

And in a follow-up post, the Grammy-winner shared behind-the-scenes footage and pictures from the shoot soundtracked by a snippet of the tune.

The pair releasing the remix comes after the Sickick version of 'Frozen' went viral on TikTok.

Fireboy is enjoying success after Ed Sheeran jumped on a remix of his track 'Peru'.

Madonna has been known to be working on a remix project and it was recently reported that she has recruited pal Katy Perry for one song.

The'I Kissed A Girl' hitmaker previously made a cameo in Madonna's star-studded 'B**** I'm Madonna' music video in 2015, and she's now believed to have added her vocals to a remix of one of her biggest hits for the upcoming album.

A source said: “Madonna has been going flat out over the past few weeks.

“Not only is she working on her biopic but she’s also been in the studio at all hours.

“She’s been a massive fan of Katy for years and always talked about doing a song with her.

“With the remix project things have fallen into place. As plans are still being sorted out, no release date is set yet. Hopefully fans won’t have to wait too long.”