Madonna is reportedly set to sign an eight-figure deal to return to Warner Records.

The Queen of Pop - who inked her first-ever record deal on Sire Records in 1982 - is poised to rejoin the label which helped launch her career after releasing three albums via Interscope, including 2019's 'Madame X', since 2011.

An insider told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''Madonna is still a force to be reckoned with.

''The fact is, she sells records, people around the world adore her and every label would love to have her on their books.

''Now that her deal with Interscope has come to an end, she is a free agent and can choose where to go next -- and Warner feels like the best place given their history.

''But Madonna comes at a hefty price. She can command big money and wants to make sure whatever deal she signs is the best thing for her and her music.''

At Warner, the 61-year-old music icon will become label mates with Dua Lipa and Missy Elliott.

The 'Vogue' hitmaker has teamed up with the 24-year-old pop star and 49-year-old hip-hop legend on an upcoming remix of Dua's hit 'Levitating' by The Blessed Madonna, which arrives on August 14.

It features on Dua's 'Club Future Nostalgia' mixtape, which also features Gwen Stefani on Mark Ronson's spin on 'Physical'.

The 'Break My Heart' singer said: ''The last few months have been surreal. I've watched you all dance in your homes and on your Zoom parties to 'Future Nostalgia' like you were in the club with me. It brought so much joy to my days spent at home, even though I would've much rather been playing these songs live for you all on the road. During this time, I decided to take the party up a notch with the incomparable The Blessed Madonna, who secretly helped me to craft the mixtape that would become 'Club Future Nostalgia'. We invited some friends and legends to join in on the fun with us. Absolute queens Missy Elliot and Madonna joined me for an epic remix of 'Levitating', and my dream girl Gwen Stefani and the supreme Mark Ronson teamed up to take 'Physical' to the next level. And the party doesn't stop there - there are so many more surprises to come!''