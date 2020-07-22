Madonna has claimed she refused to pay a $1 million fine she was given over a gay rights speech she made in Russia.

The 'Ray of Light' singer spoke out on stage in St. Petersburg in 2012 and alleged she was subsequently awarded a financial penalty, but ''never'' handed over the money.

Sharing a throwback clip to the speech, Madonna wrote on Instagram: ''I made this speech at a concert in St. Petersburg. 8 years ago.

''I was fined 1 million dollars by The government for supporting the Gay community.

''I never paid.(sic)''

In the video, the 61-year-old singer spoke out about how ''intolerant'' people have become.

She said: ''I feel it in the air. People are more and more afraid of people who are different. People are getting more and more intolerant. Madonna has been an LGBT ally since forever.

''At the same time, we can make a difference. We can change this. We have the power. And we don't have to do it with violence. We just have to do it with love.''

Russian's law covering the ''Purpose of Protecting Children from Information Advocating for a Denial of Traditional Family Values'' criminalises public support for LGBT people.

The 61-year-old singer - who has children Lourdes, 23, Rocco, 19, David and Mercy, both 14, and seven-year-old twins Estere and Stelle - previously insisted she doesn't like to label her own sexuality.

She said: ''No, I've just continued to feel the same way that I have always about my sexual identity and who I am sexually.

''I don't like labels anyway so I don't want to be put in a box or categorised or called something.

''But I'm thrilled that people feel the freedom that they now feel to say what they like, who they love, what they want to be.''