Iconic pop star Madonna is reportedly writing a screenplay based on her rise to the top of pop.
The 61-year-old star is reportedly working on the project alongside Diablo Cody, who wrote the 2007 comedy-drama 'Juno', and Madonna has turned to her diaries and archives of notes in search of some inspiration.
A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''Madonna is undoubtedly one of the biggest superstars of all time so a movie about her life would be explosive, scandalous and intriguing.
''As an artist she wants to have full control of it so is getting really involved in the entire thing.
''In 2023 she will be marking the 40th anniversary of her debut album and this would be the perfect way to do it.''
Speculation about the movie comes shortly after Madonna was said to be on the cusp of signing an eight-figure deal to return to Warner Records.
The iconic pop star was recently rumoured to be set to rejoin the label which helped launch her career, after releasing three albums via Interscope.
An insider said earlier this month: ''Madonna is still a force to be reckoned with.
''The fact is, she sells records, people around the world adore her and every label would love to have her on their books.
''Now that her deal with Interscope has come to an end, she is a free agent and can choose where to go next - and Warner feels like the best place given their history.''
However, Madonna - who is one of the best-selling artists of all time - is set to ''command big money''.
The source explained: ''Madonna comes at a hefty price. She can command big money and wants to make sure whatever deal she signs is the best thing for her and her music.''
