Madonna has released Madame X merchandise.

To coincide with the release of her Paramount Plus concert film documenting the Queen of Pop's extensive 2019/2020 world tour, the 'Vogue' hitmaker has dropped a range of hoodies, t-shirts, and jogging shorts emblazoned with the image of her 'X' eyepatch-wearing alter ego, who she channelled for the album of the same name.

The merch is priced from $30 to $75 and is now available via Madonna.com, and is expected to expand soon.

The 63-year-old music legend previously gave the following description of her alter ego: "Madame X is a secret agent. Travelling around the world. Changing identities. Fighting for freedom. Bringing light to dark places. She is a dancer. A professor. A head of state. A housekeeper. An equestrian. A prisoner. A student. A mother. A child. A teacher. A nun. A singer. A saint. A whore. A spy in the house of love. I am Madame X."

The documentary details the 'Like a Virgin' singer's battles she had with hip and knee injuries, which forced her to cancel several of her concerts on the 75-date jaunt.

And the 'Evita' star previously suggested it might be too X-rated for some platforms and admitted she would be thrilled if it did end up on adult site OnlyFans.

She told fans on Instagram: “You should definitely have had that woman get her t*** out in 'Like A Prayer'.

“I mean if nobody wants to buy this show and we end up on a porn site, it would be good.

“OnlyFans – do they have a format to show a whole show? All right, well that’s something to think about.

“It could make people feel a little bit uncomfortable because art is art, here to disturb the peace.”