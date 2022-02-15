Madonna has reportedly recruited pal Katy Perry for a remix project.

The Queen of Pop previously had the 'I Kissed A Girl' hitmaker appear in her star-studded 'B**** I'm Madonna' music video in 2015, and now it's been claimed Katy is to feature on a new remix of one of the 'Like a Virgin' hitmaker's biggest hits for an upcoming album.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: “Madonna has been going flat out over the past few weeks.

“Not only is she working on her biopic but she’s also been in the studio at all hours.

“She’s been a massive fan of Katy for years and always talked about doing a song with her.

“With the remix project things have fallen into place. As plans are still being sorted out, no release date is set yet. Hopefully fans won’t have to wait too long.”

Madonna is celebrating four decades since the release of her 1982 debut single, 'Everybody', in October.

The 'Beautiful Stranger' singer has also been hard at work re-writing her biopic and confirmed she's taken inspiration from one of her 2000 songs for the title.

She said: “I was thinking 'What It Feels Like For A Girl', that’s kind of cool, right?"

Madonna is finding it "really weird" delving back into her own history for the project.

She added: “It’s also really weird to be writing about my life and my past and not living my life. I feel like I’m living in the past a lot and it’s a bit of a mind f***.”

The 'League of their Own' actress recently revealed she'd been talking to Julia Fox about a role in the movie.

Sharing photos of a night out with the 'Uncut Gems' star, her then-boyfriend Kanye West, Antonio Brown, and Floyd Mayweather, she wrote on Instagram: "Went to dinner with Julia to talk about my movie and some other folks showed up………………(sic)"

It was later reported Julia is being considered to play Madonna's friend Debi Mazar.