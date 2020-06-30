Mackenzie Davis feels that it is ''quite insane'' to consider a sequel to 'Terminator: Dark Fate' after the movie's poor performance at the box office.
Mackenzie Davis believes it is ''quite insane'' to think that people want a sequel to 'Terminator: Dark Fate'.
The 33-year-old actress played the role of Grace Harper in the sci-fi action flick, although she suggests that the movie's failure at the box office has made future projects unlikely.
Speaking to NME, Mackenzie said: ''I really loved the movie and I'm so proud of what we did, but there wasn't a demand for it (at the box office) and to think that there'd be a demand for a seventh film is quite insane.''
The 'Tully' star added that film bosses should be concentrating on new stories rather than revisiting existing franchises.
He said: ''You should just pay attention to what audiences want - and they want new things and I want new things.
''There are many interesting people that don't fit the mould of those who make these big franchises who have not had the chance to make movies. We should be investing in them right now.''
'Terminator: Dark Fate' saw Linda Hamilton return to the series after an absence of 28 years, but she has since admitted that she has no interest in reprising her role as Sarah Connor in any planned future projects.
When asked if she would return to the franchise - famous for starring Arnold Schwarzenegger as the T-800 cyborg - the 63-year-old actress said: ''No. Something says to me ... I don't know. I would really appreciate maybe a smaller version where so many millions are not at stake.
''I can't tell you how many laymen just go, 'Well, people don't go to the movies anymore.' That's not Hollywood analysis; that just comes out of almost everybody's mouth.
''It should definitely not be such a high-risk financial venture, but I would be quite happy to never return. So, no, I am not hopeful because I would really love to be done.''
