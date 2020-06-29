Mackenzie Davis wants to star in more comedy movies - but she's not sure if she's suited to the genre.

The 33-year-old actress stars alongside Steve Carell and Chris Cooper in Jon Stewart's new political-comedy film 'Irresistible', yet she remains uncertain about her comedic talents.

Mackenzie said: ''I'm not sure how good I am at it, to be honest.''

The Hollywood star previously played the augmented super-soldier Grace in 'Terminator: Dark Fate'.

And she's confessed to being totally out of her comfort zone working on the sci-fi movie, which also starred Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton.

Speaking to The Independent, she recalled: ''It couldn't have been less my lane.

''I grew up very tall and gangly and have never been known for my grace and athleticism. So I felt like a square peg in a round hole. But I loved it by the end.''

The movie flopped at the box office, but Mackenzie still enjoyed the experience of being part of the iconic franchise.

She said: ''We knew that we were the sixth entry in a franchise that everybody seemed to have become quite tired of.

''Using a David and Goliath analogy with 'Terminator' feels extremely off because it was, you know, a multibillion-dollar movie, but for all of the pyrotechnics and the catchphrases and everything, we really put our hearts and souls into it.

''We were all together doing press in Japan when the numbers started coming in, but it also didn't feel dark - we were still having such a nice time!

''Of course, we wanted it to do better, but I also got it. Like, six movies is a lot! For me as a moviegoer, I'd be like, 'That's so many movies!' I loved making it, but I also understand why people didn't dig it.''