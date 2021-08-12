Ahead of the release of his newly announced album ‘Born With Horns’, Machine Gun Kelly has unveiled a new pop-punk single entitled ‘Papercuts’, in collaboration with Blink-182’s Travis Barker.
Directed by Cole Bennett (who’s previously helmed videos for Eminem, Juice Wlrd, Post Malone, The Kid Laroi and Trippie Redd among others) with his company Lyrical Lemonade, the video sees Machine Gun Kelly sporting various glam-rock inspired looks including a shaved head with glittery pants and a studded harness, and a Robert Smith-esque wig with black lipstick and a safety pin nose piercing.
The song follows on in a similar vein to his 2020 number one album ‘Tickets to My Downfall’, with its pop-punk aesthetic and Travis Barker on production. The pair have been working closely together on numerous projects, and even got matching tattoos sporting the name of MGK’s forthcoming sixth album ‘Born With Horns’. They pair also recently worked together on a cover of Edwyn Collins’ ‘A Girl Like You’ for the soundtrack to Amazon Prime’s ‘Paradise City’.
In July, MGK surprised fans by making a last minute appearance at Lollapalooza Chicago which included a cover of Paramore’s ‘Misery Business’. While we don’t yet know for certain what else we can expect from ‘Born With Horns’, we’re sure this rock edge will continue.
