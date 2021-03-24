Artist:
Song title: DayWalker! ft. Corpse
Year: 2021
Genre(s): Alternative

Machine Gun Kelly shows his violent side in the new video for his single 'DayWalker!' featuring internet personality turned rapper Corpse AKA Corpse Husband. 

The song is taken from his 2020 number one album 'Tickets to My Downfall' which marked MGK's departure from hip-hop to a more pop-punk aesthetic, with 'DayWalker!' being heavily numetal influenced.

Meanwhile, the disturbing accompanying video, which MGK co-directed with Sam Cahill, is a little different in that it's divided up into six bloody acts. Plus, it also features gaming streamer and YouTuber Valkyrae lip-syncing to Corpse's verses wearing a black latex catsuit and with a Terminator-esque bionic eye.

'DayWalker!' makes reference to Corpse having a gun pulled on him in the street back in 2020 ("Put a gun up to my face, I won't f***ing catch a case"), and possibly also to the time "when MGK's band beat up an actor who insulted the musician at a bar in 2018 ("Punch that motherf***er in the face / You hated what he said, right?"). That's not to mention the line regarding January's US Capitol siege ("If I get angry, I'm goin' to start up a riot like people on Capitol Hill"). 

Corpse released a series of singles last year, including 'E-Girls Are Ruining My Life!' featuring Savage Ga$p, hopefully with a view to dropping his debut rap album in due course.

