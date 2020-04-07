In their latest collaboration, Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud have remained in their respective homes to deliver a stunning cover of Oasis' 1996 single 'Champagne Supernova' from their album '(What's the Story) Morning Glory?'. The pair have previously worked together in the studio, notably on MGK's song 'I Think I'm Okay'.
XXX
1
Beautiful
2
Fast Girls
3
Hey Sexy Lady
4
Sexy Boy
5
Tired As F***
6
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
7
Six (Live)
8
Boof Baf
9
Sax [Live]
10
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
In this thriller the narrative follows Vee Delmonico on her quest to make a change...
Datari TurnerNoni Jean has always been an immensely talented singer and performer, winning local talent...