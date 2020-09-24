'Rap Devil' hitmaker Machine Gun Kelly wants his music to be unpredictable and he sees his pop punk sound as a way to broaden his horizons.
The 'Rap Devil' star has moved away from his hip hop roots for a more pop punk sound on his fifth album 'Tickets to My Downfall', but he insisted rather than changing style he's simply broadening his horizons.
Appearing on SiriusXM's 'Howard Stern Show', he said: ''I just want to go against what everyone else thinks.
''I make a pop-punk record ... and everyone's like, 'You switched genres!'
''To me, I just added on to the multiple things I've already done anyway, but, sure, what a narrow-minded way to look at things.''
MGK also discussed his ongoing feud with Eminem, but insisted he is ready to move on from their bitter rivalry.
He said: ''I'm just a different type though, man. I'm all about putting my arm around people... I can't relate. The last thing I wanna ever be is an angry legend.''
And the AGE-year-old star insisted he had no plans to just sit back without responding once Eminem dropped the track 'Not Alike' on his surprise 2018 LP 'Kamikaze'.
He added: ''I'm like asleep on my tour bus and this f****** guy drops an album with like three songs consecutively talking about me.
''What the f*** you think I'm going to do, just f****** roll over and go back to sleep?
''Get the f*** outta here. I said what I said. Respect the right and that's it.''
His comments come after he teased the idea of a collaboration between the pair to see who is the better rapper.
Last year, he said: ''Put us on a track, see who comes harder.''
