Machine Gun Kelly is set to release a unisex line of nail polish.

The 'my ex's best friend' rocker has announced his first foray into the beauty industry with his UN/DN collection for Unlisted Brand Lab.

The firm's founder and CEO Candy Harris said: “We’re honoured to be working with MGK on this rare opportunity to build a brand that will progress a category to embody a cultural shift that has been a long time coming."

Details about the shades and pricing are being kept under wraps for the time being, however, the polishes will launch this autumn.

This week, the 30-year-old music star - who is dating Megan Fox - took to Instagram to show off his bold acrylic nail extensions.

MGK - who is known for his punk rock style - opted for a smiley face, black claws and pink nails.

Meanwhile, the rapper recently vowed to "break the mould" with his new music.

The 'Bloody Valentine' hitmaker is keen to keep reinventing himself every time he releases new tracks and he wants to be so "polarising" that people feel like they have to listen to his music.

Asked what intention he has for his music career in the future, he shared: "Break the mould of everything I just did … and piss people off all over again. Even when I say, 'Break the mould and piss people off all over again', I just mean make them think again; make them have a moment of like, 'This artist is so polarising that I have to tune in'.

"Because I don’t want to be bored with an artist, and I think Kanye West's a great example of that. We all have moments of sitting at dinner tables talking about Kanye and being like, 'I didn’t like this!' or, 'I loved this!' or, 'Why is he doing that?!' But I’ll tell you what, man. We’re still talking about him and we know that there’s greatness in there behind it."

And MGK - whose real name is Colson Baker - wants to emulate the success of the likes of Kanye West and Prince.

On eventually having a legendary status within music, he added: "It's not gonna be easy, and I'm aware of that. I'm happy to keep breaking the mould."