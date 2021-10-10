Machine Gun Kelly says his next album will be "more guitar-heavy" and will contain "deeper" lyrics.

The 31-year-old musician's fifth studio album 'Born with Horns' was unveiled in August and the 'Wild Boy' hitmaker has suggested it will contrast from his previous record 'Tickets to my Downfall', which itself was a complete departure from his hip-hop sound.

Kelly told 'Sunday Today with Willie Geist': "It feels more guitar-heavy for sure, lyrically it goes deeper - but I never like to do anything the same.

"Every album is a juxtaposition from the last album. So I went and studied 'Tickets', and I heard the bright sound that I had, and for this album I just turned the lights off."

The star - whose real name is Colson Baker - admits that he is no longer "scared" of hiding his "true self" and embracing different sounds.

Kelly explained: "I'm not scared anymore, there's nothing holding me back from being my true self - and my true self can't be silenced, can't be restrained. It's a force, it's like a hurricane. Can't stop that, it just goes until it feels like stopping, and I don't feel like stopping anytime soon."

The rapper has been locked in a war of words with Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor, as he mocked the heavy metal rocker for wearing masks on stage and "talking s***" during a performance last month.

Kelly had said on stage at Chicago's Riot Fest: “You wanna know what I’m really happy that I’m not doing? Being 50 years old wearing a f****** weird mask on a f****** stage, talking s***.”

MGK claimed that the feud dates back to last year, when he asked Corey to guest on a song for 'Tickets To My Downfall' but didn't use it because it was "f****** terrible".

He tweeted: “Corey did a verse for a song on tickets to my downfall album, it was f****** terrible, so i didn’t use it.

“He got mad about it, and talked s*** to a magazine about the same album he was almost on. yalls stories are all off. just admit he’s bitter. (sic)"