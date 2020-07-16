Machine Gun Kelly thinks Megan Fox has ''the most beautiful feet that exist''.

The 30-year-old star is dating the 34-year-old actress and has gushed about her feet after Megan starred in his 'Blood Valentine' music video.

Speaking about one particular scene in the video, in which Megan puts her foot against his face as he's lying on the ground, the rapper told Teen Vogue magazine: ''It's no secret I think feet are beautiful and I think Megan has the most beautiful feet that exist.

''I was like, 'Megan, you already know what I'm about to ask you.' And she was like, 'Yeah, I got a pedicure just because I knew you were going to ask me that.' And I was like, 'Alright, plop it on.'''

The music star also revealed that real-life blood was spilt on the set of the video.

He explained that the incident occurred when he and Megan were wrestling on a bed and a record plaque fell off the wall.

He recalled: ''I was squirming around and the plaque fell off and literally hit my head in the worst place that could hit from the frame, split my s*** open.

''I had blood running down. Megan was my nurse. Wiped the blood off and we got back to it. Thank god it didn't hit her. I'd take that all day.''

Kelly also admitted that the 'Blood Valentine' video - which has been likened to Megan's 2009 horror film 'Jennifer's Body' - might be his favourite for ''personal reasons''.

He said: ''Even just the memes that emerge from 'Jennifer's Body' are a testament to her art as an existing human.

''She can just literally hold a lighter up to her tongue like this and it just travels for generations. It's this iconic image. And she brought that same energy to the 'Bloody Valentine' shoot.''