Machine Gun Kelly sees nail polish as "an intention".
The 31-year-old musician has launched his debut unisex nail polish line, UN/DN LAQR, and described it as "a true vessel of self-expression".
He said in a statement: "I don’t like to just stop at clothes when it comes to expressing who I am. Nail polish serves as a true vessel of self-expression — I can express myself one way today and do it all again tomorrow with something different.
“When I do my nails, that’s me wearing my own thoughts and making a statement. To me, polish is not just a color, it’s an intention. Every color has a purpose.”
Meanwhile, Candy Harris - the founder and CEO of Unlisted Brand Lab - has opened up on his delight in collaborating with MGK on the collection.
She added: "It’s been an honor to work with Machine Gun Kelly to transcend the nail polish category and foster a cultural shift that has been a long time coming.
#“This is just the beginning, we are setting out to bring a new voice to beauty with a lifestyle brand that will spark a conversation well beyond the color drops.”
A single nail polish - which includes shades such as Mary Jane, a deep green, Depressionist, a jet black, matte topcoat Nothing Matters and Writer’s Block', grey - is priced at $18, and a six-shade collection costs $86.
The line was announced by the brand Unlisted Brand Lab in April.
Candy Harris, the CEO, remarked that they were “honoured” to be working with MGK.
She said at the time: “We’re honoured to be working with MGK on this rare opportunity to build a brand that will progress a category to embody a cultural shift that has been a long time coming."
