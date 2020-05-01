Machine Gun Kelly has released the first track from his upcoming pop-punk album.

The 30-year-old rapper - whose real name is Colson Baker - has given fans the first taste of his collection of songs inspired by the genre's pioneers, Blink-182, which will make up the LP 'Tickets To My Downfall', with the lead track, 'Bloody Valentine'.

The song just so happens to be produced by Blink's drummer Travis Barker - a long-time collaborator of his.

The record, due to be released later this year, ''revolves around a complex and seductive love story.''

It follows the pair teaming up on a cover of Paramore's controversial hit 'Misery Business'.

Last June, the pair teamed up on 'I Think I'm Okay' with Yungblud and they also shared a version of Blink classic 'What's My Age Again?'.

The 'Bad Things' rapper had told his fans last year: ''2020 is about to be a great year for music, so many artists are making better music than they ever have and finding new pockets and all the new artists are sick as f*** ... rock album in 2020 ... new song before the year's over (sic)''

However, he later added: ''I'd like to reword what I said: pop-punk album 2020.''

The idea came about after the actor starred in the Motley Crue Netflix biopic 'The Dirt' as the band's drummer Tommy Lee.

Meanwhile, after a long-running feud with his idol Eminem in 2019, Kelly admitted he would like to collaborate with the '8 Mile' star.

The pair had been locked in a battle ever since the latter star hit out at his rival on the track 'Not Alike' on his surprise LP 'Kamikaze'.

Kelly released a response in the form of 'Rap Devil', which features the line, ''Mad about somethin' I said in 2012/Took you six years and a surprise album just to come with a diss/Homie we get it, we know that you're the greatest rapper alive'', and it was later revealed the the diss tracks were produced by the same person, studio wizard Ronny J - whose credits include rappers Lil Pump and the late XXXTentacion.

However, Kelly said: ''Put us on a track, see who comes harder.''

He took the spat to another level when he poked fun at Eminem's age during his Orlando gig in September.

MGK kicked off his set by shouting, ''F**k Marshall Mathers,'' before he added: ''The real Slim Shady can't stand up.''

Eminem admitted he first dissed MGK because he accused him of hindering his career.