Machine Gun Kelly thought it was ''symbol of hope'' for all men when Ariana Grande started dating Pete Davidson.

The 30-year-old rapper was over the moon for his pal Pete when he asked the 27-year-old singer to marry him in 2018 as he was an ''average'' looking man who managed to date the brunette beauty.

Speaking on 'The Howard Stern Show', he explained: ''I remember when like the Ari thing happened, I just looked at Pete and I was like, 'Man, the average American dude is very proud.' He was just like a symbol of hope, because he was one of the boys. Just one of the guys in the basement.''

Sadly, the couple broke off their engagement just four months later and called time on their relationship.

However, his short lived romance boosted the 26-year-old comedian's confidence.

Kelly recalled: ''I was around for the whole creation of that term. That was an interesting time. That was kind of when I was crashing at their [Pete and Ariana's] apartment in New York, when they were together. We would step on the streets and everyone would [look at him].''

Meanwhile, Kelly has found love with actress Megan Fox and he has already decided to ask Pete to be his best man if he was ever to pop the question.

When the host suggested the idea, he said: ''That's cool. Yeah, I'm down with that.''

The couple seem serious about their relationship, as Megan has already introduced her beau to her sons Noah, seven, Bodhi, six, and Journey, four, whom she has with her estranged husband Brian Austin Green.

Although Kelly ''didn't know what love was'' until he met the 'Transformers' star.

He said: ''I didn't know what [love] was until me and her made eye contact. That's when I was like, 'Whoa.'

''After I made the big chunk of the album ['Tickets to My Downfall'], I did fall in love for the first time. That was my first experience with being open to love and stuff like that. I definitely wasn't set up to believe that that's something that could ever exist.''