Machine Gun Kelly's father has died.

The 30-year-old rapper took to Instagram to announce that he wouldn't be celebrating the first anniversary of his album, 'Hotel Diablo', after his parent sadly passed away.

Kelly - whose real name is Colson Baker - added that he's stepping back from social media and admitted he's ''never felt a pain this deep'' in his whole life.

Alongside a series of images, including the artwork for his record, he wrote: ''I had plans for the one year anniversary of Hotel Diablo today...that album was everything i wanted to say and i know it's close to my fans.

''But my father took his last breath this morning, and ive never felt a pain this deep in my life. i'm setting my phone down. love you. thank you guys for everything.''

The 'Dirt' star did not disclose his father's cause of death.

Kelly has recently been spending much of his time with his girlfriend Megan Fox.

The pair first met while filming the movie 'Midnight in the Switchgrass' together.

A source said: ''They've been hanging out a lot since their movie was shut down. The down time has been good for them ... They are intrigued by each other and having a lot of fun.''

Megan, 34, had been with her husband Brian Austin Green, 46, for 16 years before their recent split.

Brian and the 'Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen' star have children Noah, seven, Bodhi, six, and Journey, three, together and when the children are with Brian, Meghan has been spending her free time with MGK.

An insider explained: ''She's been spending several times a week with him. When Brian has the kids she's usually seeing him.''

'BH90210' star Brian confirmed his split from Meghan in May and insisted that neither of them were to blame for the breakdown of their 10-year marriage.

He said: ''I wanted everyone to hear everything from me, and this is it. Neither one of us did anything to each other. She's always been honest with me. I've always been honest with her. We've had an amazing relationship. I will always love her. And I know she will always love me and I know as far as a family what we have built is really cool and really special.

''We will still do family vacations and holidays as a family and really make that a focus for the kids. It sucks when life changes and something that you're used to, that you've been doing for 15 years, you try and not get rid of but you change. There's the unknown aspect ... there's that pit in my stomach. I really don't want Megan and I to be at odds ... she's been my best friend for 15 years and I don't want to lose that.''