Machine Gun Kelly would love for aliens to use his new unisex nail polish line.
Machine Gun Kelly hopes his debut unisex nail polish line, UN/DN LAQR, will be used by aliens one day.
The ‘my ex’s best friend’ star has revealed his genderless range - which is out now - is inspired by the God of desire, erotic love, attraction and affection, Cupid.
The 31-year-old rapper-turned-pop punk rocker told Allure: “Many of the men in Greek mythology were warriors or soldiers or gods who had used their strength, and then there was Cupid, who was poetic and beautiful.”
The ‘I Think I’m OKAY’ singer went on: “I wonder what a world of Cupids [would] look like instead of just people falling into what they think we have to be as ‘men.'”
A single nail polish - which includes shades such as Mary Jane, a deep green, Depressionist, a jet black, matte topcoat Nothing Matters and Writer’s Block', grey - is priced at $18, and a six-shade collection is priced at $86.
And the polishes are designed for everyone, including extra-terrestrials.
The ‘drunk face’ hitmaker quipped: “I mean, I’m hoping aliens, at some point when they reveal themselves, are fully immersed in the UN/DN stuff.”
The musician - whose real name is Colson Baker - also referred to the line as “an art project” as he spilled about the origins of the name, which he called a “play on words for the actions you’re doing” and being “undone”
Colson loves expressing himself through small details in his look, such as his painting nails.
Megan Fox's beau continued: “[It’s] one of those things that I did knowing it was an art project.”
The line was announced by the brand Unlisted Brand Lab - who the nail paints are in collaboration with - in April.
Candy Harris, the CEO, remarked that they were “honoured” to be working with MGK.
She said at the time: “We’re honoured to be working with MGK on this rare opportunity to build a brand that will progress a category to embody a cultural shift that has been a long time coming."
