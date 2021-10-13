Machine Gun Kelly has inspired his girlfriend Megan Fox's new Boohoo line.

The 'Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen' actress has revealed she took inspiration from her beau's personal punk rock style for the 40-piece collection, which drops on October 19.

She said: "My favourite item is going to be the Ohio jacket. Inspired by the hometown of my beloved [boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly]. Beyond that, I actually really liked the look I was wearing with that. It's a leather high-waisted trouser and a halter crop.

"I like those pieces separately on their own, and then also with the jacket. That's probably my favourite look."

As well as the varsity jacket, the line also includes crop tops, dresses, and thigh-high boots.

And when it came to describing her own style, she told People: "I think I'm just in a giving zero f**** phase. That's probably where we're at right now. I don't think I can top that description."

The 35-year-old star recently revealed she went "naked" to the VMAs for her 31-year-old partner.

The 'Jennifer's Body' actress caused a stir on the red carpet thanks to her sheer illusion dress by Mugler, which showed off her silver underwear and she explained her MGK - who wore a custom crimson patterned tuxedo - had a huge hand in deciding her look for the evening.

She joked: "He was like, 'You're gonna be naked tonight.' I was like, 'Whatever you say, daddy!'"

Meanwhile, the 'my ex's best friend' star has just described their relationship as the "darkest fairytale".

The couple - who met on the set of their movie 'Midnight in the Switchgrass' - are smitten with one another but the musician insisted things aren't "perfect" between them and they have a lot of ups and downs.

MGK said: “It should be light, but also we go to hell with each other. It’s ecstasy and agony for sure… I don’t want people to think anything’s perfect with us. I didn’t say it was the darkest fairytale for no reason.”