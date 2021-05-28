Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox like to "match" their nails.

The 'I Think I'm OKAY' star and his 35-year-old actress girlfriend have been rocking bold nails this awards season, with the former opting for extremely-long claws for Thursday night 's (27.05.21) iHeartRadio Music Awards.

And the pair's nail artist, Nails of LA founder Brittney Boyce, said of his clients: “They like to match."

She told Page Six Style: “[MGK’s] one of my favourite clients, because no matter what, I’ll always get good nail shots with him, because he loves showing them off so much. With the girls I’m like, ‘Come on, show your nails.’ But he does such a great job with making them an actual accessory.”

MGK is channelling is love of nail art into his own upcoming unisex line of nail polish.

The 'my ex's best friend' rocker's first foray into the beauty industry sees him curate a UN/DN collection for Unlisted Brand Lab.

The firm's founder and CEO Candy Harris said: “We’re honoured to be working with MGK on this rare opportunity to build a brand that will progress a category to embody a cultural shift that has been a long time coming."

Details about the shades and pricing are being kept under wraps for the time being, however, the polishes will launch this autumn.

Around the time of the announcement, the 31-year-old music star took to Instagram to show off his bold acrylic nail extensions.

MGK - who is known for his punk rock style - opted for a smiley face, black claws and pink nails.