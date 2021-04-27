Mac Miller's estate has announced the release of the upcoming tome, 'The Book of Mac: Remembering Mac Miller'.

The late rapper's life, career and legacy is documented in the 320-page book by author and longtime fan of the 'Nikes On My Feet' star, Donna-Claire Chesman, which is set for release on October 26.

The writer interviewed his closest friends and collaborators, including Thundercat, Wiz Khalifa, and Kehlani, for the book.

A description on Amazon describes the book as: "An album-by-album celebration of the life and music of Mac Miller through oral histories, intimate reflections, and critical examinations of his enduring work."

Kehlani commented: "I want people to remember his humanity as they’re listening to the music, to realize how much bravery and courage it takes to be that honest, be that self-aware, and be that real about things going on internally. He let us witness that entire journey. He never hid that.”

Mac passed away in September 2018 at the age of 26 as a result of mixed drug toxicity.

Last year, his family shared an extended version of his acclaimed album, 'Circles', which included two new posthumous singles 'Right' and 'Floating' .

The hip-hop star's family previously stated he envisioned 'Circles' as a "companion album" to his 2018 release 'Swimming', and explained the tracks were finished by producer Jon Brion, whom he was working with on the album prior to his death.

n a lengthy note posted to Mac's Instagram account, his family wrote: "Here we are. The act of having to write this at all feels surreal. At the time of his passing, Malcolm was well into the process of recording his companion album to Swimming, entitled Circles. Two different styles complementing each other, completing a circle - Swimming in Circles was the concept.

"He had been working with Jon Brion, who after hearing some early versions of songs, cleared his calendar to help Malcolm fine-tune them. After his passing, Jon dedicated himself to finishing Circles based on his time and conversations with Malcolm. We are eternally grateful to Jon and to those who gave their best to the difficult and emotional task of putting out this body of work. (sic)"