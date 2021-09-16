Mac Miller's 2014 mixtape ‘Faces’ is heading to streaming services for the first time.

Fans of the late rapper - who died in September 2018 of an accidental overdose aged 26 - will finally be able to listen to the collection on Spotify and Apple Music from October 15, as well as buy a copy on vinyl.

The star-studded release, which explored Mac's struggle with drug addiction, features 24 songs with guest appearances from the likes of Rick Ross, Thundercat, Vince Staples, Schoolboy Q and Earl Sweatshirt.

It was originally released as a free download on Mother's Day 2014.

What's more, Sam Mason has directed a new music video for the track 'Colors And Shapes', which is inspired by Mac's beloved dog Ralph and focuses on the artist's childhood and the "highs and lows" of growing up in the spotlight.

Sam said: “The track felt very visual to me – like it had its own world.

“This atmospheric nighttime place that was sometimes dangerous, sometimes comforting, then I saw a picture of [Mac Miller’s dog] Ralph and a story emerged.

“To build it out I asked Malcolm’s family to send me bits and pieces from his childhood, scenes from the town where he grew up, objects, toys from his room – little pieces of his life that I extrapolated outwards and used to inspire the story. In the abstract, it’s meant to be a video about childhood – growing up as an artist and the highs and lows of that experience. It’s sort of a look at the emotional and difficult and perilous but noble path of an artist.”

The track-listing for 'Faces' is:

‘Inside Outside’

‘Here We Go’

‘Friends’ (featuring Schoolboy Q)

‘Angel Dust’ (featuring King Ralph of Malibu)

‘Malibu’

‘What Do You Do’ (featuring Sir Michael Rocks)

‘It Just Doesn’t Matter’

‘Therapy’

‘Polo Jeans’ (featuring Earl Sweatshirt and Ab-Soul)

‘Happy Birthday’

‘Wedding’

‘Funeral’

‘Diablo’

‘Ave Maria’

’55’ (featuring Thundercat)

‘San Francisco’

‘Colors And Shapes’

‘Insomniak’ (featuring Rick Ross)

‘Uber’ (featuring Mike Jones)

‘Rain’ (featuring Vince Staples)

‘Apparition’

‘Thumbalina’

‘New Faces v2’ (featuring Earl Sweatshirt and Dash)

‘Grand Finale’