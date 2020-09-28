M. Night Shyamalan has announced that his new film will be called 'Old' as he shared news of production beginning.
M. Night Shyamalan's new film will be called 'Old'.
The 50-year-old director has announced the name of his latest movie on social media and shared an image of himself standing in a field holding up a clapperboard.
Shyamalan wrote on Twitter: ''Feels like a miracle that I am standing here shooting the first shot of my new film. It's called 'Old'. #OldMovie @OldTheMovie.''
'The Sixth Sense' filmmaker also shared a poster for the new project although it gives little away about the plot.
The monochrome poster reads: ''A new trip from writer/director M. Night Shyamalan. It's only a matter of time.''
Shyamalan - who is famous for his huge plot twists - is writing, producing and directing the project but plot and character details remain shrouded in secrecy.
The flick does feature a cast that includes Rufus Sewell, Embeth Davidtz, Emun Elliott, Gael Garcia Bernal, Eliza Scanlen, Thomasin McKenzie and Aaron Wolff.
The thriller forms part of the director's deal with Universal, with the studio releasing Shyamalan's last three films, 'Glass', 'Split' and 'The Visit'. He has previously revealed that he intended to make ''weird and dark'' pictures for the company.
Shyamalan said: I'm loving this approach from 'The Visit' on where they're minimal, contained, I own them, we take big tonal risks and try to hit that note of absurd-but-grounded, that dark humour moment and deal with some complicated things and not necessarily take the audience where they're comfortable, both during or even at the end.
''Even if it's tricking myself into being more dangerous, it's working because when I think about these three films that I'm thinking about - all weird and dark - I think that they speak to each other a little bit.''
With her fifth studio album 'Infinite Things' set to be released later this year, Paloma Faith unveils a music video for her newest song 'Better Than...
Remembering the iconic Toots Hibbert (1942-2020).
'The Great Escape' was released on this day (September 11th) in 1995.
We were actually quite excited about Marilyn Manson's WE ARE CHAOS. The question is whether or not we were sorely disappointed...
World Suicide Prevention Day is the day to remember some of the world's greatest artists.
Few bands reach the legendary status of of the greatest rock 'n' roll band in the world.
With his forthcoming album 'Heavy is the Head' set for release this December, Stormzy has dropped an animated video for a new single entitled...
It's time to start letting women be empowered by their sexual attitudes.
After a few badly received sci-fi blockbusters, M. Night Shyamalan returned to his earthier style...
While it's great to see M. Night Shyamalan return to the twisty horror genre, his...
A young brother and sister have travelled to their grandparent's house for a week long...
Cypher Raige is a renowned military general who finds himself and his frightened 13-year-old son...
Watch the trailer for The Last AirbenderAir, Water, Earth and Fire the four elements that...
With the long-awaited release of M. Night Shyamalan's Unbreakable, the moviegoing world has one question...