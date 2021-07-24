M. Night Shyamalan has had to shift his approach to make sure details about his films remain under wraps.
M. Night Shyamalan has had to change his approach to keep secrets about his films.
The 50-year-old director is known for his guarded style when making movies and explained that he has needed to put more "thought" into keeping stories under wraps as his career has progressed.
Shyamalan told HeyUGuys.com: "It's something I give a lot of thought to now. In the earlier iteration of my career, I would make the film and hand it over to marketing but that's not been the case with my last four movies."
The 'Sixth Sense' filmmaker confessed that he worries that studios gave audience too much access to a motion picture.
Shyamalan said: "They are starting the story with you first before I get to tell the story. As we are telling the same story we should be in sync."
The director's latest project is 'Old', based on the graphic novel 'Sandcastle' by Pierre Oscar Levy and Frederik Peeters, in which a group of people trapped on a beach find that they are rapidly ageing and Shyamalan felt he was telling the story in unison with the authors.
The 'After Earth' helmer said: "In this case, I felt it was an inspiration for me as it had an open-ended ending, rather than devoting to bring it to the cinema in exactly the same way.
"I felt like it was a thinktank between me and those authors and we were mutually telling the story. It felt very similar in many ways to making up my stories, when I read it I was inspired by something and I followed that inspiration."
Wolf Alice are nominated for the third time and Arlo Parks is an unsurprising first-time nominee.
Well before they enjoyed meteoric success with 'The Black Parade', My Chemical Romance started their musical journey with another concept album, 'I...
Willow Smith and more rocked a buzzcut for so many reasons.
Normani and Cardi B dispense with the need to maintain any resemblance of social distancing as they get up-close and personal in the video their...
Before it plays host to some iconic artists and acts, including Billy Ocean, The Specials, The Kaiser Chiefs and James (Among many others) Dreamland...
'Diamond Life', released on the 16th July 1984, is not only a significant album in it's own right, it's a cultural touchstone and a near perfect...
The resurrection of punk presents an exciting year for music.
The honest and raw intensity that Fitch has captured on her latest releases is incredible, especially when stripped back and exposed, as they are on...
After a few badly received sci-fi blockbusters, M. Night Shyamalan returned to his earthier style...
While it's great to see M. Night Shyamalan return to the twisty horror genre, his...
A young brother and sister have travelled to their grandparent's house for a week long...
Cypher Raige is a renowned military general who finds himself and his frightened 13-year-old son...
Watch the trailer for The Last AirbenderAir, Water, Earth and Fire the four elements that...
With the long-awaited release of M. Night Shyamalan's Unbreakable, the moviegoing world has one question...