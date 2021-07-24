M. Night Shyamalan has had to change his approach to keep secrets about his films.

The 50-year-old director is known for his guarded style when making movies and explained that he has needed to put more "thought" into keeping stories under wraps as his career has progressed.

Shyamalan told HeyUGuys.com: "It's something I give a lot of thought to now. In the earlier iteration of my career, I would make the film and hand it over to marketing but that's not been the case with my last four movies."

The 'Sixth Sense' filmmaker confessed that he worries that studios gave audience too much access to a motion picture.

Shyamalan said: "They are starting the story with you first before I get to tell the story. As we are telling the same story we should be in sync."

The director's latest project is 'Old', based on the graphic novel 'Sandcastle' by Pierre Oscar Levy and Frederik Peeters, in which a group of people trapped on a beach find that they are rapidly ageing and Shyamalan felt he was telling the story in unison with the authors.

The 'After Earth' helmer said: "In this case, I felt it was an inspiration for me as it had an open-ended ending, rather than devoting to bring it to the cinema in exactly the same way.

"I felt like it was a thinktank between me and those authors and we were mutually telling the story. It felt very similar in many ways to making up my stories, when I read it I was inspired by something and I followed that inspiration."