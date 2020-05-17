Lynn Shelton has died at the age of 54.

The acclaimed filmmaker - whose credits include 'Your Sister's Sister' and 'Humpday' - has died from complications linked to an ''unidentified blood disorder''.

Shelton was a prominent figure in the independent film industry, but she's also enjoyed success in the TV business, having helmed episodes of shows such as 'Mad Men', 'Master of None' and 'The Morning Show'.

Mark Duplass, who starred in a number of her films, has paid a glowing tribute to the late filmmaker on Twitter, praising her ''boundless creative energy and infectious spirit''.

He wrote on the micro-blogging platform: ''We lost our dear friend Lynn Shelton. We made so many things together. I wish we had made more. Her boundless creative energy and infectious spirit were unrivaled. She made me better. We butted heads, made up, laughed, pushed each other. Like family. What a deep loss. (sic)''

Shelton confessed in 2014 that she loved living the ''life of an artist''.

She said: ''I didn't start directing feature films until I was 39.

''And though, on paper, I'm now pretty conventional - I have a mortgage, a son and a long-standing marriage - at 49, I get to live the life of an artist. My husband is the primary carer for our child. I feel I've been able to be true to myself.''

The acclaimed movie-maker is survived by her 13-year-old son Milo.